LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A star student athlete from the University of Louisville handed out tablets and basketball gear to children in need on Saturday.
Hailey Van Lith, the leading scorer for Louisville women's basketball, donated over $30,000 to Family Scholar House to provide 125 children's tablets and air-printers for a children's technology program. The technology will allow students and children to connect with educational programming and resources.
"I just feel like the direct impact that they have on the community is like nothing I've ever seen before and the kids always just brighten my day," Van Lith said. "I love being around it, the community gives so much to me and my team that it's only right that I invest back in."
Family Scholar House is based in Louisville.
