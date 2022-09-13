LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football fans will notice a few changes when they attend the home opener against Florida State at Cardinal Stadium Friday night.
In a release, the Athletic Department said changes for this season include efforts to get more people into the stadium more quickly. New pedestal ticket scanners will be in place at gates two and four, which tend to be the busiest gates. Fans also won't have to empty their pockets to pass through security. Stationary magnetic scanners will replace handheld scanners.
Fans can no longer print tickets to get in the gates at UofL venues. Paper tickets or PDFs won't be accepted, as UofL works to combat fraud and counterfeiting. Instead, fans are asked to use mobile ticketing, which allows fans to view, scan, send and sell tickets directly from a mobile device. Users can add tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay for convenience. Fans can also opt to use the CardsMobile app, which is available at gocards.com/cardsmobile.
Connectivity is getting a boost, too. A $5 million investment means the free Wi-Fi in the stadium is improved, and "CardinalWiFi" will also have more digital engagement during the game.
The Brown & Williamson Club got a big makeover thanks to a $4 million renovation from Angel's Envy bourbon. The 18,000 square foot space will now be called the Angel's Envy Bourbon Club.
Grab-and-go concession stations called "On the Fly" have also been installed in key areas to reduce wait times for high-demand options. Also look for $4 beer options in select spaces throughout the concourse. "Happy Hour and a Half" will offer half-priced drinks from the time gates open until kickoff.
Other things to remember, if you're attending a game at Cardinal Stadium:
- A clear bag policy remains in place at all Louisville Athletics facilities.
- A list of approved bags can found here.
- Parking lots will open five hours prior to kickoff.
- Parking staff in the Purple parking lots will use a first come, first served "speed parking" method to park vehicles as they arrive.
- All spaces will be reserved in the Sun Tan City Bronze Lots and Platinum Lot S.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.