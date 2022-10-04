LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's full men's basketball schedule was released Tuesday, highlighted by a Sunday night game at Gonzaga.
The season begins Nov. 7 when Howard University visits Rupp Arena in Lexington. The nonconference schedule also includes Michigan State, Bellarmine, Michigan, UCLA and, as always, Louisville.
The annual rivalry with the Cardinals will take place at noon on New Year's Eve in Lexington.
You can see the full schedule below:
The full 2022-23 schedule ⬇️😼 pic.twitter.com/zVndxnOiKo— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 4, 2022
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.