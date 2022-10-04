Kentucky players Sahvir Wheeler and Oscar Tshiebwe head to the bench.jpeg

Kentucky players Sahvir Wheeler (2) and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) head to the bench during a time out against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's full men's basketball schedule was released Tuesday, highlighted by a Sunday night game at Gonzaga.

The season begins Nov. 7 when Howard University visits Rupp Arena in Lexington. The nonconference schedule also includes Michigan State, Bellarmine, Michigan, UCLA and, as always, Louisville.

The annual rivalry with the Cardinals will take place at noon on New Year's Eve in Lexington.

You can see the full schedule below:

