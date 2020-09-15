LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC leads Group E with four regular season games to go. Next up for the Boys in Purple is rival Indy Eleven on Wednesday. Indianapolis is second in Group E.
In this week’s Yackin’ with Hack, John Lewis talks with head coach John Hackworth about the Louisville-Indiana Proximity Association Football Contest, the prediction that Lou City has a 98% chance to make the playoffs and how a change in plans benefited Antoine Hoppenot.
