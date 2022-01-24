LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is expected to begin his fight Monday to keep racing in New York.

The hearing in front of a New York Racing Association appointed officer is expected to last several days and is not open to the public.

The NYRA claims that over a 16-month period before the 2021 Kentucky Derby, six horses under Baffert's care violated rules in six separate races.

The group wants to suspend Baffert.

Baffert is already suspended from Churchill Downs-owned tracks for two years after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test.

