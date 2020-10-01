CORYDON, In (WDRB) — Adrienne & Co. has expanded to Corydon, Indiana.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning talking shop and tasting some goodies.
This is the 4th location for the Southern Indiana eatery serving up bakery goods, cafe items, donuts and desserts.
Keith and staff spent the morning creating a donut olympics experience in celebration of their grand opening this month.
The Corydon bakery serves fresh cakes, cookies, cupcakes, desserts and pastries, donuts from their donut shop in Floyd’s Knobs.
The treats are delivered hot and fresh every morning with custom cakes.
This location will also serve a small grab and go menu.
Click here to get connected to Adrienne & Co. Corydon.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.