LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Bats prepare for their 2021 home opener.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at the changes at Louisville Slugger Field.
No Bats Baseball in 2020 gave the organization time to make some changes.
8 Million Dollars worth of changes to be completed by mid-July.
The renovation includes two new bars in the outfield, expanded kids area, moving the lawn to the right field corner, extending the nets for added fan safety, installing three new LED video boards, and the bleacher removal.
2021 Home Opener
Louisville Bats vs. the Columbus Clippers
Tuesday, May 4th
Game Time 6:30
$2 Beers (5:00-8:00)
$1 Food
Postgame Fireworks
