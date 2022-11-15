LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Youth Performing Arts School (YPAS) presents their Mainstage Musical for this season.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined the cast of “Anything Goes” before opening night.
“Anything Goes” features the madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London.
Public performances happen on November 18 & 19 and December 2 & 3, all at 7pm.
The show has 37 cast members, a full student tech crew, and student pit orchestra.
The talents cast and crew built all the technical elements including a BOAT on stage.
