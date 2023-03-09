LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a week full of Irish celebrations.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the Ancient Order of Hibernians as they prepare for the festivities.
The Blessing of the Beer and the Tapping of the Keg have become a favorite tradition of the Hibernians.
Join the Ancient Order of Hibernians at Goodwood Brewing to celebrate the release of a limited edition beer, March 9 from 2 to 6 p.m.
A special ceremony will bless the beers at the brewery in preparation for the upcoming St. Patrick's Parade.
After the Blessing of the Beer, it's off to O'Shea's Irish Pub on Baxter Avenue for the Tapping of The Keg around 7:00pm.
The procession led by a bagpiper will make its way from Goodwood to O'Shea's.
Then, get ready for the St. Patrick's Parade.
The 50th St. Patrick's Parade happens on Saturday, March 11 around 3 p.m.
Almost 150 units are expected again for this year's parade.
The route goes from Baxter and Broadway down Bardstown Road.
Often called the "people's" parade, 100,000 people are expected to line the street to watch the Parade.
The Hibernian Cultural and Charitable Association (HCCA) is the AOH 501c3 charity that actually throws the Parade.
The Parade generates money, and the HCCA gives back to the community.
Click here to get connected to all the activities.
