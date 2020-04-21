NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- You can virtually get an art lesson from the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some artists for some virtual art classes.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana is responding to COVID-19 by creating a catalog of online programming.
The virtual art tutorials are for all ages.
These quick and engaging e-learning sessions are designed to bring the fun right into your home.
Current online programming includes drawing tutorials, music classes and reading tutorials.
Click here to get connected to the Virtual Art Classes.
