HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WDRB)-- Take a walk around the solar farm at the E.W. Brown Generating Station in Mercer County, and you will probably notice it could use a cut.
"It's really hard to mow, and it's really time consuming," said Aron Patrick, Manager of Research and Technology at Kentucky Utilities.
Maybe for the crew Kentucky Utilities was paying, but not for the new hires. Instead of a blade, they use their teeth.
"The sheep are the main lawn mowers, quite literally," Shepherd, Mike Moore explained. "They come out in the spring, and get right to work."
Each animal is on loan from nearby Shaker Village.
"It started with 25 sheep, and over the last three years, that's grown to more than 200," explained Liz Pratt, spokeswoman for Kentucky Utilities.
The sheep there resemble some of their friends from the barnyard. You can see them pigging out from sunrise to sunset on 50 acres of flowers, weeds, and grass around the solar panels. It's cheaper for the power company and "ewe."
"We're saving $40,000 or $50,000 a year, all of which is passed on to our rate payers, and lowers the cost of electricity," Patrick said.
The animals have become popular on their "Ewe Tube" page, and at the power facility. KU employees treat them like pets. Patrick even framed a photo of one called "Granny" for his office.
"A lot of them end up with names," said Moore.
There's Keifer Suther-lamb, Sugar Lips and Meryl Sheep. Each cleverly named barnyard animal is happy to go on a munching spree, with this out of the box, or maybe, out of the pasture idea.
Now if we could all borrow a few.
"Unfortunately I have an HOA that does not allow grazing sheep in my neighborhood," Patrick said with a smile.
Click here to watch the live "Ewe Tube" feed.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.