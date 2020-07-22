LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Back to School shopping can be a stressful process if you are worried about the budget.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent some time with someone who can help keep that list in check.
Steve Haffner is decision performance specialist, professional speaker, and De-illusionist.
He had a successful 30 year career in information systems as a program developer, systems engineer, and product manager.
But he also had a passion for magic and illusions.
Through his study of magic and the psychology of illusions, Steve discovered how the subconscious mind invisibly affects human behavior and decision making.
He discovered that these insights could help develop skills in leadership, relationships, culture, communication, productivity, and creativity.
One of his areas of expertise is helping people be smarter consumers.
Since many people are struggling right now financially and gearing up for back-to-school shopping, it’s important to make wise decisions in how we spend our money and our time.
He helps make your money go further, reduce shopping stress, and be more satisfied with shopping.
FREE Webinar - Winning the Shopping Game
Wednesday, 7/29, 2:00 p.m. EST
Click here for some ways to become a Sharper Shopper.
