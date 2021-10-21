LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza.
The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza but also offers pasta and wings.
The family owned restaurant now has seven locations. It's newest location on Dixie Highway in Valley Station opens on October 25th.
The new location has a large outdoor seating area. Owners Maurice and Larry Davis also plan to host some live music nights on the patio.
$30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, October 21st for just $15.
Click here to buy your own gift certificate, but hurry because they will sell fast.
