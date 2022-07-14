LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Vernon Lanes.
While the bowling alley has history dating back to the 1910's, it reopened earlier this year with a 1970's vibe, featuring retro equipment and wooden lanes.
Enjoy bowling and food off the chef-inspired menu. Start off with house-made fried pickles or the venue's most popular appetizer, sloppy Joe wontons. Both come with sauces that are also made in house. Dig into the house burger or pork schnitzel sandwich, both served with hand-cut fries. Finish that off with a sweet treat like the venue's fruity pebble ice cream.
The basement of Vernon Lanes holds 350 people, perfect for work parties, receptions, or any large event. It also has 30 large TV's to watch your favorite sports game.
Certificates can be used for bowling, food and alcohol (customers must make a food purchase to use the certificate on alcohol).
You can buy a $30 gift certificate for $15 starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14th. Click here to get yours.
