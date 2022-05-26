LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at K's Cafe.
The restaurant is in Clarkson, Kentucky, on the way to Nolin Lake and Rough River Lake.
In this Be Our Guest segment, owner Janine Washle shows off the cafe's favorite dishes and introduces us to some new plates that will be on its new menu.
One of the restaurant's favorites is the roast beef served plated or Manhattan-style. It comes with mashed potatoes and gravy. On the new menu is a spicy chicken sandwich served with your choice of wedges, fries or tater tots. Or, get a taste of the south with the pork creole.
Still hungry? Make some room for dessert with a slice of cookies and cream pie, strawberries and cream pie or chocolate overload cake.
K's Cafe is expanding its hours for Memorial Day weekend. Friday, May 27th, the restaurant is open until 7 p.m. for all you can eat catfish. Saturday and Sunday the 28th and 29th, it's open until 5 p.m. Starting the 30th, the restaurant will starts its expanded hours, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature its new and expanded menu with all-day breakfast.
Starting Thursday, May 26th at 9 a.m. you can buy a $50 certificate for $25. Click here for yours.
