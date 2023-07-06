LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Mac's Hideaway.
The lounge, restaurant, and concert venue has been serving the community of New Albany for more than 22 years.
The restaurant just opened a brand-new restaurant with a party room.
Enjoy burgers, pizzas, wings and the best hand breaded crispy fish in town.
You can also get delivery through Doordash, Grubhub, and Slice. Go to www.macshideawayreviews.com or call 812-945-4256 to place an order.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 6. Click here to get yours.
