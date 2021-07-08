LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Noodles & Company!
Noodles and Company offers noodle dishes, sandwiches, salads and soups--all inspired by cuisines from around the globe, such as: Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein, Steak Stroganoff and Zucchini Shrimp Scampi.
The company introduced its new Tortellini Rosa on WDRB in the Morningon WDRB in the Morning. It's described as a three cheese tortellini in a mildly spicy tomato cream sauce sautéed with mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach. .
There are three Noodles & Company locations in Louisville including in Plainview Village, the Paddock Shops, and a third location at the University of Louisville Belknap Campus!
WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Noodles & Company. The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2021 for just $25. Click here, for your chance to buy one.
Plainview Village
1225 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Suite #206
Louisville, KY, 40222
502-632-0102
Paddock Shops
4302 Summit Plaza Dr.
Louisville, KY, 40241
502-804-4724
University of Louisville Belknap Campus
319 W. Cardinal Boulevard
Louisville, KY, 40208
502-632-2846
