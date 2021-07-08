LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Noodles & Company!

Noodles and Company offers noodle dishes, sandwiches, salads and soups--all inspired by cuisines from around the globe, such as: Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein, Steak Stroganoff and Zucchini Shrimp Scampi.

The company introduced its new Tortellini Rosa on WDRB in the Morningon WDRB in the Morning. It's described as a three cheese tortellini in a mildly spicy tomato cream sauce sautéed with mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach. .    

There are three Noodles & Company locations in Louisville including in Plainview Village, the Paddock Shops, and a third location at the University of Louisville Belknap Campus!

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Noodles & Company.  The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 7,  2021 for just $25. Click here, for your chance to buy one.

Plainview Village

1225 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Suite #206

Louisville, KY, 40222

502-632-0102

Paddock Shops

4302 Summit Plaza Dr.

Louisville, KY, 40241

502-804-4724

University of Louisville Belknap Campus

319 W. Cardinal Boulevard

Louisville, KY, 40208

502-632-2846

Copyright 2021 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.