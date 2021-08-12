LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Renaissance Fun Park.
The park in Middletown features go karts, a multi-story Laser Tag arena, and two newly-renovated mini golf courses. It also has a virtual reality arena and full arcade.
"Families are welcome to come whenever they want," said owner Sharon Marcum. "You'd only need to make reservations if you would like to book one our private parties or special groups."
A limited number of $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, August 12th for just $15.
Click here for your chance to buy a gift certificate.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.