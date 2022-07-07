LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Rootie's Bar and Sports Grille.
Enjoy charcoal grilled chicken wings from hot garlic grilled wings to Rootie's signature charcoal grilled wings.
The award-winning charcoal grilled BBQ wings are double fried, sauced with a smoky BBQ and then grilled.
Not feeling wings? Try the Rootie's Smokehouse burger topped with pepper jack cheese and Rootie's famous Gourmet BBQ sauce.
Rootie's also makes a gourmet blue cheese dressing and dip in house.
The bar and grille has been around since 1978.
You can buy a $30 certificate for $15 at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, July 7th. Click here to get yours.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.