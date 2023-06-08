LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Rubbin' Butts BBQ.
The restaurant is located in Sellersburg, Indiana and features BBQ chicken, pork, and smoked brisket.
The brisket is one of the restaurant's most popular dishes. Store Manager Becky Murley says it's so juicy and flavorful that it's hard not to order.
The restaurant offers lighter menu items too, like its wraps.
Rubbin Butts has a large dining room and separate bar area. It's the perfect place for families to enjoy a meal or host a party.
The BBQ joint also offers catering.
You can get a $50 gift certificate for $25. Those go on sale Thursday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. Click here to get yours.
