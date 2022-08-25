LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Uptown Cafe.
The upscale restaurant is on Bardstown Road.
The restaurant features local produce. Enjoy salads served with grilled protein like the smoked salad.
For lunch, you can get a half or full portion of pasta, like the bowtie pasta with salmon and lemon creme sauce.
Uptown has a variety of choices for dinner. Try spice-rubbed pork chop with apple-cherry chutney, beef tenderloin, or a traditional hot brown.
Leave room for dessert. The cafe has legendary desserts and serves a cheesecake of the day every day.
You can enjoy weeknight drink specials like half-price wine on Mondays or half-price signature drinks on Wednesdays. The cafe recently joined the Urban Bourbon trail and features 60 selections of bourbon.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15. They go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, August 25. Click here to get yours.
