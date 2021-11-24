LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We have a special Be Our Guest deal this week for Lights Under Louisville.
Drive your vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the only underground holiday light show in the world! The car 30 minute ride travels through 17 miles of underground passageways. Featuring over 850 lit characters with over 3 million points of light.
This deal has a special price of $16.50. The ticket allows for one vehicle to experience Lights Under Louisville and can be used Monday - Thursdays this holiday season. This deal has SOLD OUT.
Restrictions:
Valid for (1) Standard Vehicle Admission Pass through Lights Under Louisville
Valid Monday thru Thursday only
Admits one car, pickup truck, full size suv or minivan
Not valid for full size van
Not valid with any other discount
Must present physical ticket
Valid through January 2, 2022
One ticket available for purchase per customer per day
Admission Pass will expire 01-02-2022
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.