LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We have a special Be Our Guest deal this week for Lights Under Louisville.

Drive your vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the only underground holiday light show in the world! The car 30 minute ride travels through 17 miles of underground passageways. Featuring over 850 lit characters with over 3 million points of light.

This deal has a special price of $16.50. The ticket allows for one vehicle to experience Lights Under Louisville and can be used Monday - Thursdays this holiday season. This deal has SOLD OUT.

Restrictions:

    Valid for (1) Standard Vehicle Admission Pass through Lights Under Louisville

    Valid Monday thru Thursday only

    Admits one car, pickup truck, full size suv or minivan

    Not valid for full size van

    Not valid with any other discount

    Must present physical ticket

    Valid through January 2, 2022

    One ticket available for purchase per customer per day

    Admission Pass will expire 01-02-2022

