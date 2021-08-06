LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a tasty competition to benefit local food-related charities.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 12th Annual Kentuckiana Big Green EGGFest.
The smoking hot fundraiser happens on Friday, August 6th and Saturday, August 7th.
On Friday, just outside Brownsboro Hardware & Paint, 4858 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, local chefs go head-to-head in a chopped style competition.
The games begin when the culinary artists receive secret ingredients.
Then, they have to impress the judges with Keith Kaiser being one of the official tasters.
Proceeds will go to local food-related charities.
Nearly $200,000 has been donated to local food-related charities.
You can help again this year.
Schedule of Events:
Friday, August 6 / 6pm - 9pm
Meet and Greet, People's Choice Competition, "Chopped" Competition, Food to sample and Music
$30 per person. Kids 12 and under FREE.
Saturday, August 7 / 9am - 3pm
Best Beef or Pork Contest, Food to sample and Big Green Egg Classes: 9am, 11am, & 1pm
$20 per person. Cooks + ONE guest get in FREE! Kids 12 and under FREE.
Advanced tickets online. Click here to purchase tickets.
