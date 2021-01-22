LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Move over go-karts, miniature motorcycles are taking over Bluegrass Karting & Events.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the Bluegrass Mini Moto happening on Sunday.
Bluegrass Karting & Events normally run the fastest go karts in Kentucky.
But on Sunday, January 24th, miniature motorcycles will cruise around the indoor track.
You must have your own bike because Bluegrass doesn’t rent them.
The general public can participate.
All riders must wear a helmet, gloves, and have body coverage at minimum.
Riding boots are heavily recommended.
The mini bikes are the same frame and wheel size as Honda 50s.
Bluegrass Mini Moto
Saturday, January 24th
8:00am to Noon
Click here to get connected to Bluegrass Karting & Events.
