NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) — “Board And You” have expanded from custom charcuterie boards to a bistro and wine bar.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a taste of “Board And You Bistro & Wine Bar” in New Albany, Indiana.
Co-founders Zack Flanagan & Sean Lara opened their new brick-and-mortar restaurant with a ribbon cutting on July 9th.
After launching their first company, “Board And You Custom Charcuterie” in April 2019, they thought it was time to grow the brand.
The restaurant features handcrafted cocktails, unique entrée items and the charcuterie boards.
It’s open Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 3 p.m. to midnight.
Chef Aaron Flanagan has put together a menu that includes small plates, salads & soups, entrees and house made desserts.
The Bistro and Wine Bar is located at 434 Pearl St. in New Albany.
Click here to get connected to “Board And You Bistro & Wine Bar”.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.