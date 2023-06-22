CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- The City of Charlestown is currently celebrating Founders Week.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about this special event to commemorate this Southern Indiana town founded in 1808.
Charlestown’s Founders Week happens from June 20th through the 24th with family-friendly activities.
A few events to close out the week include a family fun night, a cornhole tournament and a Pirate Dash 5k run
Join the returning ROCK & GLOW, a concert and hot air balloon event on Saturday, June 24 from 6-11 p.m.
The grand marshal of the parade (June 24, 10 a.m.) will be the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana, who will also set up a Wigwam display in Greenway Park.
A NEW event earlier in the week was a free BRICK BUILDING CLINIC.
Greater Clark/Charlestown students built the "Future of Charlestown One Lego Brick at a Time”.
This event is in partnership with UofL Speed School, Core Construction, GCCS Education Foundation and Maker 13.
Students created and built with Legos, their vision of Charlestown’s City Square, a new Rose Island Amusement Park, and the new Charlestown Elementary School.
Click here to get connected to the full schedule of Charlestown's Founders Week.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.