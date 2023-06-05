CycLOUvia turns Main Street over to the people for the second year in a row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pedal, ride, walk or run in the middle of the street... pedestrians take over part of Downtown on Sunday.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about CycLOUvia on Main Street.
This is the second year in a row for the event to be held in Downtown Louisville.
Louisville's popular open streets event will take place on Main Street on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between 10th Street and Hancock Street.
At certain times, you'll be able to cross at 8th Street, 2nd Street, and Brook Street.
Experience Louisville by walking, cycling, skateboarding, or dancing in the street.
Streets become paved parks where people of all ages, abilities, and socio-economic backgrounds can come to improve their mental, physical, and emotional health.
Take advantage of the open businesses along the route.
Starting in 2012, CycLOUvia events have attracted tens of thousands of people to various neighborhoods across the city.
As part of the Mayor's Healthy Hometown Movement, CycLOUvia promotes healthy lifestyles, alternative transportation, bike/pedestrian safety, and economic development.
Click here to get connected to CycLOUvia on Main Street.
