NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany Theatre Arts presents the Disney classic, Mary Poppins.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the cast before their next performance.
The magical nanny, Mary Poppins teaches young Jane and Michael to value each other again.
Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures.
We find out that the whole family learns from Mary Poppins' life lessons.
New Albany High School Theatre Arts is an award winning, nationally recognized theatre program in Indiana.
In 2004 and 2020, the theatre program won the “Outstanding High School Theatre” award given by the International Thespian Society.
The NAHS Thespians have been featured in The New York Times arts section, on the main stage at the International Thespian Festival and on Broadway and London's West End.
Mary Poppins
March 10 & 11 - 7:30 p.m.
March 12 - 2:00 p.m.
New Albany High School
$13 - Adults
$11 - Senior Citizens (60+)
$8 - Students
Click here to get connected to New Albany Theatre Arts.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.