LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Water's Edge Winery & Bistro.
The Elizabethtown winery offers dozens of selections.
While the grapes are not grown there, the winery makes its wines in house with a production room where customers can watch wines being made.
The winery and bistro is hosting an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17th. The bistro is serving up a breakfast charcuterie board, breakfast burger, hashbrown casserole, French toast and a New Orleans-style shrimp and grits plate.
For Mother's Day, the Elizabethtown business is offering a gift basket for mom that comes with a personalized wine, a wine glass, cork and assorted nuts and chocolates.
The restaurant also hosts a monthly comedy show on the third Saturday of every month. Guests can enjoy that this Saturday, April 16th.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, April 14th, $50 gift certificates go on sale for $25. Click here to get yours.
