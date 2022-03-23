LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NuLu celebrates beer and goats with Bock Fest.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned what's happening during this annual event.
The 5th annual Nulu Bock & Wurst Fest continues an annual Spring ritual tracing back to the mid-19th Century.
To mark the changing of the season, the dark German lager, known as bock, would be released across the city after a winter of aging.
Bock beer is a rich, complex, malty, low-hop style of lager.
There are many varieties of bock - Maibock, Dopplebock, and Eisbock.
Although it is now almost always a lager, bock was originally an ale that was brewed by German monks in the Fourteenth Century.
The monks would often drink the rich beer during their times of fasting.
NuLu is home to two coincidentally named alleys... Nanny Goat Strut and Billy Goat Strut.
It's the most fitting place for the 2022 NuLu Bock & Wurst Fest.
Drink locally brewed blessed bock beers and enjoy safe and fun racing of the goats on Market & Clay Street.
What's the Wurst part? Wurst is a German word for Sausage and local breweries and chefs will partner to make Kentucky Proud sausages for the judging.
P.S. Don't forget, all goat costumes, and fashions will be encouraged.
"Goat Races" are again the featured entertainment.
Goat races are traditionally associated with Bock Day, as "bock" means "goat" in German.
NuLu Bock & Wurst Fest
Saturday, March 26th
600 & 700 Blocks of East Market Street
Noon to 6pm
Live Music, Food and Beer
FREE to Attend
