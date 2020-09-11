LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Falls City Community BikeWorks wants to make bicycling more affordable and widespread.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by the non-profit community bike shop.
Falls City Community BikeWorks
1217 Logan St.
Louisville, KY 40204
FCCB provides the space, tools and expertise to people who want learn and practice bicycle maintenance.
They accept donations of bikes, parts, tools, and bike-related equipment.
Volunteers fix donated used bikes to sell and raise funds for the organization, or donate to other non-profits and programs.
The efforts provide reliable transportation to people who need it.
Normal Public Open Shop Hours:
Wednesday 6:30pm-9:30pm
Sundays 1:00-4:00pm
Closed on Holidays
Currently, you have to sign up for a designated hour on Sundays.
Sign up for 1 hour of stand time maintenance at FCCB.
Click here to reserve a spot for Bike Repair Open Shop Access.
Click here to get connected to Falls City Community BikeWorks.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.