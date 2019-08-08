LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling all bacon lovers! A California restaurant wants to hire you as an intern.
Farmer Boys says it needs the right candidate to eat their menu items featuring bacon. And the best part? It pays! The internship comes with about $1,000 for a day's worth of indulging in all that pork goodness.
Bacon fanatics can apply by posting a picture or video on Instagram explaining why they're the perfect fit for the job.
Applicants have until August 20th to post with the hashtag "Farmer Boys Bacon Intern."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.