LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Put down Pinterest and get ideas in person in one place.
Kentucky Florists' Association presents a new take on a classic wedding show.
Meet with various wedding vendors and sample many caterer's food throughout the evening.
This is the summer's most beautiful wedding show where engaged couples can meet with local wedding vendors.
Watch a live floral presentation from a top floral designer
Find answers from a panel of top wedding professionals.
Cast your vote for the most beautiful table display created by florists from across the state.
Floral Extravaganza
Holiday Inn Louisville East
1325 S Hurstbourne Pkwy
July 26th 6:00-9:30
Tickets $10
