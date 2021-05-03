LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Growing her own food and preserving it is rewarding for the Garden Girl.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns how Whitney Powers is watching her business grow.
She started Garden Girl Foods out of necessity.
Whitney began her little garden after realizing she didn’t have access to fresh food within 10 miles or more.
She then started teaching others how to use their inner city spaces to grow their own foods.
In turn, feeding their families fresh food.
She opened a space in the Logan Street Market.
The venture turned into a business.
She pressure-cans and preserves most of her harvest to provide locally grown produce to inner city families.
She uses family recipes making fresh food available to everyone and teaches children to garden and cook.
The dream continues with the grand opening of her new location in Old Louisville.
She says it’s like a cross between Whole Foods and Cracker Barrel.
You can visit Garden Girl Foods at 501 West Oak Street.
Click here to get connected to Garden Girl Foods and see what she is cooking up.
