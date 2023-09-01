LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Labor Day weekend means the bi-annual Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle is here.
This year's Labor Day Hike, Bike & Paddle is on Monday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon on the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park.
"Louisville continues to grow as a global, welcoming city, and I am thrilled to see so many Louisvillians come together to celebrate one another’s heritage," Mayor Greenberg said in a news release. "The inclusion of Hike, Bike & Paddle on that Monday is wonderful as we continue to work toward a healthier hometown together."
On Friday WDRB Mornings sat down with David Wicks, Chairman of River City Paddle Sports, and Forest Clevenger, Administrative & Communications Director with Ohio River Way, for a preview of what to expect.
Wicks came dressed for boating, wearing a life jacket and a floppy hat. He advised anyone planning to go out on the river to be prepared.
"You know one of the things, when you go out on the river, think safety: bring a life jacket, a hat for sun, sunglasses, bring plenty of water because it's going to be a warm, beautiful day," Wicks said.
All of the events are popular, but the paddle portion has a special place in Wicks' heart.
"The river is the prettiest place to be. You can separate yourself from downtown in 20 feet. And all of a sudden you're floating on a beautiful wilderness river, and you can be in the middle of anywhere you want to be. And it's a great time to share with your colleagues the fun and engagement of the river. We are a river town, so let's celebrate the river."
Clevenger said participants can take part in more than one event. "At 8 a.m. this Monday at Waterfront Park, the whole event will kick off. There will be booths there, there will be yoga, there'll be Tai Chi, there will be cricket, there will be Bollywood dancing."
Clevenger said the actual hiking, biking and paddling will begin at 10 a.m. "so you want to be on the water before then."
Wicks recommends paddlers bring their own boats and "arrive early because transportation and parking is just a short. So you can drop your boat off there at Waterfront Park, or launch your boat at the community boathouse and paddle on down to the Waterfront Park. And parking is a little easier farther away from town."
Clevenger said the same advice applies to cyclists, who should also plan to arrive early to get set up. And hikers should of course wear appropriate footwear.
This year's event, sponsored by Norton Sports Health, includes a 4-mile walk for the Hike portion; a 12-mile bike ride from the Great Lawn to Shawnee Park and back for the Bike portion; and for the paddle leg of the event, paddlers will start at Harbor Lawn or the UofL Boat Docks and travel downstream through the McAlpine Locks to the Shawnee Park boat ramp.
For more information, an event map and schedule, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.