LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Girl Scout Cookies are here.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana as they ramp up distribution and sales.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana have begun officially delivering the 2022 Girl Scout Cookies. The famous cookies are being distributed to the council’s 64 counties in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. Girl Scout troops return to host cookie booths locally, from March 26-April 24, 2022.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. All proceeds stay local and support girl leadership programs and troops in the community.
Click here for the National Cookie finder website to easily find booths or purchase your favorite cookies.
Search by zip code for nearby scheduled cookie booth sites, or to purchase cookies online from local troops.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.