LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You don't always have to celebrate the Holidays above ground.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Lights Under Louisville below the surface.
Drive your own vehicle through the Louisville MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world.
Many families have made it a tradition for more than a decade.
Holiday fans can enjoy a 30 minute ride through part of the 17 miles of underground passageways.
The spectacular features more than 900 lit characters with over 4,000,000 points of light.
New attractions include a laser show along the route, new projections, a pixel curtain and 20% longer.
Roll down the windows and take in the sounds of Lights Under Louisville.
It's the only underground light show of its kind on the planet.
Passes begin at $32.99 per vehicle, in-advance for contactless drive-through.
Guests will need to pre-order tickets that will be scanned through their car window.
The Lights Under Louisville holiday tradition runs November 12th, 2021 through Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.
Daily Hours: 9:30am to 10pm
Thanksgiving Day: 6pm to 10pm
Christmas Day: 5pm to 10pm
Click here to get connected to Lights Under Louisville.
