LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Being able to hear at school helps students get the most out of class.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited Heuser Hearing & Language Academy for some advice for struggling students.
Students need to hear what's going on in the classroom to get the most out of class.
But some children with hearing loss struggle during the school day.
Heuser Hearing & Language Academy helps children and adults with hearing, balance and communication disorders.
They help people in need of hearing aids and other treatment solutions for hearing loss.
The first step in diagnosing a problem with hearing in the classroom is to do a hearing screening.
After that, audiologists can take the right approach to finding a solution.
Technology plays a huge part in helping children hear in the classroom.
The Heuser Hearing Institute has served Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana communities since 1948.
