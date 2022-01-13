Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo.jpeg

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo returns to Clarksville Sunday, January 16th.

See thousands of available animals like chameleons, snakes, geckos, frogs, turtles, monitors, spiders, lizards, boas, pythons, tortoises and many other exotic species.

Stock up on supplies like tanks, terrariums and feeders. Many people can discover the joys and benefits of owning exotic pets. Also, learn how to properly care for exotics from knowledgeable vendors.

Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo

Tri County Shrine Club

701 Potters Ln

Clarksville, IN 47129

United States

Sunday, January 16th

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission $5

Many giveaways

