CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo returns to Clarksville Sunday, January 16th.
See thousands of available animals like chameleons, snakes, geckos, frogs, turtles, monitors, spiders, lizards, boas, pythons, tortoises and many other exotic species.
Stock up on supplies like tanks, terrariums and feeders. Many people can discover the joys and benefits of owning exotic pets. Also, learn how to properly care for exotics from knowledgeable vendors.
Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo
Tri County Shrine Club
701 Potters Ln
Clarksville, IN 47129
United States
Sunday, January 16th
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission $5
Many giveaways
Click here to get connected to the Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.