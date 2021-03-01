LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos and now — breakfast pizza?
Fong's Pizza in Des Moines, Iowa, came up with the creation they say is a breakfast and dessert pizza. They call it "Loopy Fruits Pizza" and it's both appalling and intriguing the internet.
"A fruity delight in every bite," the pizza comes with Froot Loops cereal, sour cream and cream cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese, Greek yogurt and condensed milk.
The restaurant's manager says the idea for the pizza actually came to them six years ago, but it never took off — until now.
While it isn't as much of a crowd pleaser as pepperoni, the restaurant says people are still excited to try it.
