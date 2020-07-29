LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- National Chicken Wing Day, July 29th, is dedicated to the poultry favorite.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning at Joella’s Hot Chicken to see how they make their wings special.
The story goes, chicken wings were born in 1977 at a bar in Buffalo, New York, when the owner cooked up a midnight snack for his son and his friends.
From then on, chicken wings have been an essential part of the big game, cookouts, celebrations, and family dinners.
Joella’s Hot Chicken is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day 2020 by offering a FREE Big Wing with the purchase of any Sammie, Chicken Plate, or Salad on Wednesday, July 29th.
Joella’s full-size Big Wings include the wing and the drumette and come spiced in one of six unique heat levels including: Southern, Spiked Honey, Ella’s Fav, Tweener, Hot, and Fire-In Da-Hole.
