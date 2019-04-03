LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beekeeping can be a sweet hobby.
HoneyBear Farms KY presents the Louisville Bee School on Saturday, April 6th from 8am-4pm.
The class at Cedar Ridge Camp & Retreat Center covers introductory and advanced topics of beekeeping.
Full day of instruction and hands-on demonstration includes:
- Apiary set up, pollinator plant and flower planting
- Catching Swarms
- Installation of Nucs and packages
- Making Splits - OTS method and other
- Varroa mite, pests and disease treatment
- KSBA and KY Certified Honey program
- Beekeeping Mentoring Programs
- Queen rearing
Speakers include:
EAS Certified Master Beekeepers Kent Williams and John Benham
KY State Beekeeping Association President Chris Renfrow and VP Mike Mabry
Local Veterinarian Dr. Leonard Davis
Author / scientist / beekeeper Shannon Trimboli
Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter
$35 per person, Children under 10 are Free.
Food provided from Pop's Roadside Diner.
Register the day of the event or click here to register for the Louisville Bee School.
