LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A young local pool player is preparing for a World competition.
Keith Kaiser joins the talented Hayden Ernst before the upcoming tournament.
He's not even a teenager and he's getting asked to play with the older kids.
Hayden “Mav Man” Ernst has made his mark in the game of pool.
When he's not going to school at St. Bernard Catholic School In Highview, he's perfecting his skills.
In the short time that he has held a pool cue, he's racked up a few first place wins in Roanoke, Virginia and Aiken, South Carolina.
Now he's gotten national attention.
Harden will be headed to San Juan, Puerto Rico in November to represent the USA during the 2022 WPA Predator World Junior 9-Ball Championships.
As the youngest team member of the 16 and under squad, this 11 year old has something to prove.
November 14th through the 20th.
