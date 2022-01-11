LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --Pickleball can keep you busy and feeling good in the New Year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the paddleball sport at the Louisville Indoor Racquet Club.
Pickleball was first played in 1965 and has been gaining popularity ever since.
It combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.
Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net.
The court size is 20’ wide, 44’ long.
The net is 36” tall but 34” in the center.
There is a seven-foot no-volley zone extended from the net known as “the kitchen.”
It's a great activity for young and older players.
Louisville Indoor Racquet Club offers many playing opportunities.
Beginner Instructional Pickleball: Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 8-10 a.m.
Beginner Clinics: Monday and Wednesday 5:30-6:30.
Open Pickleball time Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
Cost is $10.00 plus tax per person
Click here to get connected to pickleball at Louisville Indoor Racquet Club.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.