LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Art in the Park features many different forms of expression.
Louisville Parks and Recreation's Art in the Park returns for its third year Thursday, July 21st.
July is Park and Recreation Month.
This year, Louisville Parks and Recreation partners with Kentucky Shakespeare to showcase all mediums of art in Central Park.
Things get started at 5:00 with arts and crafts activities for those of all ages to enjoy.
The Mini Art Show starts at 6:00 with Grecian Mama Food Truck and Froggy’s Popcorn rolling in.
The theme for the Mini Art Show is “We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation".
Artwork should reflect experiences, memories and stories about what parks and recreation means to the artist personally.
All artwork will be created on a 4”x6” (or smaller) flat panel canvas only and can be any medium.
There will be three age categories: ages 1 – 6, ages 7 – 17 and 18+.
To round out the evening, Kentucky Shakespeare presents the hilarious performance of The Merry Wives of Windsor at 8:00 as part of the 62nd Shakespeare Festival in the Park, May 25-August 7.
Residents are also encouraged to celebrate Park and Recreation month by visiting one of Louisville’s 120+ public parks and amenities.
Art in the Park
Central Park, Old Louisville
Thursday, July 21st
5:00 - 10:00
FREE Admission
