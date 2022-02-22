LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- On the heels of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the interest of figure skating has picked up.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the Louisville Skating Academy (LSA) as they prepare for some public skating opportunities.
LSA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and developing the sport of figure skating in the Louisville area.
They encourage good sportsmanship while training skaters of all skill levels.
Learn everything from the basics of figure skating to hockey.
Skaters range from very young first time on the ice kids to national competitors.
Louisville Skating Academy helps girls and boys, kids, tweens, teens, and adults achieve their skating goals.
LSA is a member of U.S. Figure Skating which is recognized by the International Skating Union (ISU) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Late Winter Learn to Skate Session
February 28 - April 23
Classes meet Monday or Wednesday night
Additional Snowplow Sam 1 (ages 3-5) and Basic 1 (ages 6+) classes meet on Saturday from 11:00-11:30 AM.
National Skating Month FREE Clinic
February 26, 2022, 2:15-3:15 pm
Open to all, ages 3 - Adult.
Spaces are limited
Masks Required.
All skaters are preparing for the LSA Spring Invitational Competition happening March 18-20, 2022 at Iceland Sports Complex.
Louisville Skating Academy will be hosting more than 100 skaters from different states in the region (OH, IN, TN, WVA,AL).
