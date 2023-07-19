LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Christmas in July at the Louisville Zoo this weekend with Santa's Summer Safari.
Santa himself stopped by WDRB Mornings Wednesday to talk about what to expect. He ditched his red Christmas outfit for some summer duds -- it is July after all.
"If you ever wonder what Santa looks like during the summer, this is it," he said, noting that he needed a break so "we thought we'd come down and have some fun with the Louisville Zoo for a couple of days and see a bunch of littles on Saturday and Sunday."
Santa said he's also looking forward to seeing the Zoo's residents, especially "the gorillas and the orangutans."
There will be plenty of fun for the whole family. Here's a look at some of the planned crafts and activities:
CRAFT STATIONS
Create the following (while supplies last):
- Pipe Cleaner Palm Tree
- Ocean Slime
- Beach Ornament
- Summer Window Cling
ACTIVITIES & GAMES
- Elf Fishing Hole (magnetic fishing)
- Igloo Relay (water/sponge relay)
- Nutcracker Toss (beanbag toss)
- Santa’s Sensory Search
- Snowball Toss (sponge/ring toss)
- Snowman Obstacle Course
Santa's Summer Safari is scheduled to happen July 22 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's free with admission to Zoo or a Zoo membership.
