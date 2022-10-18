LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A popular adults-only event series returns to the Kentucky Science Center.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about Eat, Drink and Do Spooky Science happening on Friday, October 21st.
The night celebrates Halloween by exploring thematic science of horror films.
Creep through the exhibit spaces (costumes encouraged) and learn about lighting, foley and special effects that bring those frightful movies to life.
Eat, Drink and Do Spooky Science
Kentucky Science Center
Friday, October 21st 6:30-9:30
$50 per person ticket includes: Two drink tickets, Hors d’oeuvres, Make-and-Take project and Access to permanent exhibits.
Add on $5 to your ticket and stay after the event to catch the 9:30 late-night showing of Candyman (2021) in the 4-story theater.
Click here to get connected Eat, Drink and Do Spooky Science at the Kentucky Science Center.
