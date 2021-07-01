JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Learn how to play the drums from a pro.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser goes to drum camp at Maxwell's House of Music.
Multi-Instrumentalist Billy McNicol wants to share his passion for percussion with the Louisville area.
McNicol grew up touring with his father and uncles' band: The McNicol Bros. (A musical family group consisting of founding members of the psychedelic rock band, "The Rugbys").
The Rugbys are the first rock group from Louisville, KY to chart on Billboard's Top 40 with their 1969 hit single "You, I".
Billy has performed in front of thousands at the KFC Yum! Center during Louisville Cardinal games, provided the back beat for multiple artists and played at many famous venues.
Now you can learn from Billy McNicol by attending Drum Camp.
The Drum Camp Experience includes:
Live Clinics
Compete to win new gear
Beat Making and Crafting
Group Exercises
Circuit Training
Meet and Learn from special guest professional drummers
Spirit of Sunnyside Drum Camp
Maxwell's House of Music
July 6th-9th
Derby City Drum Camp
Mom's Music
July 20th-23rd
Click here to get connected with Maxwell's House of Music and Mom's Music.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.