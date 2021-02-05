LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The events of 2020 and COVID-19 have many people looking for an escape.
What better way than Mascot Bowl XIV, Friday, February 5th.
It was the perfect way to put you in a good mood before a big weekend.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser, once again, rounded up some of the most animated athletes.
WDRB's Snow Fox and others butted heads and left it all on the gridiron.
The clash of foam and fur produced some dramatic highlights.
Some got big heads, some got deflated egos and some were out for glory.
COVID-19 precautions were taken into consideration.
The number of mascots on the field were limited to around 16 this year.
Players and support staff received a temperature check and were not experiencing symptoms upon entering Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex.
Social distancing was enforced where applicable.
And mask is in the name, Mascot Bowl.
Some mascots went as far as to double mask.
WDRB in the Morning's Mascot Bowl XIV kicks off Super Bowl weekend.
More than a decade of the Mascot Bowl has produced some winners and losers.
But the biggest winners are the WDRB viewers.
Expect Mascot Bowl XV next year the Friday before Super Bowl LVI.
A big thank you to Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex, 5-0-Lou’s Small Batch Printing and Louisville League of Mascots.
Participating mascots:
- B.C. - Roosters
- Buddy Bat - Louisville Bats Baseball
- Jet Man - Jets Pizza
- King Jumper - Louisville Inflatables
- Louie, Cardinal Bird - University of Louisville
- Ms. Que - Shack in the Back BBQ
- Ollie the Eagle - Spalding University
- Quacky - Harbor House of Louisville
- Sudz - Great Clips
- Truckie - Two Men and a Truck
- Zippy the Honeybee - Franklin Pest Solutions
- Snow Fox - WDRB News
